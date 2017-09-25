UPDATE: Wausau stabbing victim remains in critical condition

A 23-year-old man remains in critical condition Monday, following a stabbing early Sunday near the 400 Block.

The Wausau Police Department arrested 25-year-old Aidan G. Dobbe in connection with the incident.

Officers responded to calls of a stabbing around 1 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they found a 23-year-old male victim with two stab wounds to the upper chest.

Officers said the stabbing occurred after an argument between the suspect and the victim. The two parties knew each other.

Officers arrested Dobbe outside a home on the 1000 block of S. 9th Avenue around 2:30 a.m. the same morning, police said.

Dobbe is being held at the Marathon County Jail on charge of attempted homicide.

No charges have been announced yet.