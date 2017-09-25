UPDATE: Wausau stabbing victim remains in critical condition - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Wausau stabbing victim remains in critical condition

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

A 23-year-old man remains in critical condition Monday, following a stabbing early Sunday near the 400 Block.

The Wausau Police Department arrested 25-year-old Aidan G. Dobbe in connection with the incident. 

Officers responded to calls of a stabbing around 1 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they found a 23-year-old male victim with two stab wounds to the upper chest.

Officers said the stabbing occurred after an argument between the suspect and the victim. The two parties knew each other.

Officers arrested Dobbe outside a home on the 1000 block of S. 9th Avenue around 2:30 a.m. the same morning, police said. 

Dobbe is being held at the Marathon County Jail on charge of attempted homicide.

Dobbe and the 23-year-old male victim knew each other prior to the incident. They were seen together earlier in the night, and were observed fighting a short time before the emergency call.

No charges have been announced yet. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.