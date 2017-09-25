UPDATE: 3 arrested in connection with death of Adams County man

Three people were arrested Friday in connection with the death of Isaac Salinas.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of 46-year-old Susan Hall of Oxford, 46-year-old Michael Mathewson of Adams and 55-year-old Debra Phillips of Friendship.

Salinas' body was found on private property in Adams on Monday. Adams County Sheriff Sam Wollin says investigators suspect Salinas died of a drug overdose. He says that cannot be confirmed until toxicology results are finalized. Wollin says preliminary autopsy results showed no signs of obvious trauma to Salinas.

Sheriff Wollin says their investigation shows the three people arrested were involved or aided in the hiding of Salinas' body. He says Hall is also accused of obstructing officers during the course of the investigation.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office has requested charges against Hall, Mathewson and Phillips through the Adams County District Attorney's Office.

Sheriff Wollin says more charges and arrests could still be coming in the case.

They have their initial appearances set for November 7, at 1:00 p.m., in Adams County.

They apparently had a bail hearing last week after arrest(hearings which are not reflected in CCAP)

None had posted bail as of this morning. Bail and tentative charges are listed below. Word in ( ) indicate qualifier for the charge