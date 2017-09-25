Ex-Rothschild cop now has no felony conviction in sex case

A former Rothschild policeman accused of breaking into a woman's home and having sex with her while pretending to be her boyfriend successfully completed a probation and a judge Monday reduced a felony to a misdemeanor, according to online Marathon County court records.

Corey Yolitz, 25, formerly of Kronenwetter, pleaded no contest to third-degree sexual assault and guilty to fourth-degree sexual assault and criminal trespass for the 2014 incident at a Weston home, court records. He originally was charged with two felonies - burglary and second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated woman.

Two years ago, Yolitz was placed on one year probation for the counts involving the guilty pleas to the misdemeanors and under a deferred judgment agreement, the third-degree sexual assault charge was to be reduced to fourth-degree - a misdemeanor - if he successfully completed terms of the deal for two years.

That occurred Monday and Yolitz pleaded guilty to the reduced charge, court records said.

With no felony conviction, Yolitz was not required to provide a DNA sample and is "eligible for expungement if all costs are paid," court records said.

According to the criminal complaint, a 21-year-old Weston woman told police she met Yolitz through some friends during a Green Bay Packers game and Yolitz drove her home Oct. 3, 2014, after the bars closed.

She told them that she later woke to a man having sex with her, believing the man was her boyfriend, the complaint said.

When she realized he was not, she told investigators she confronted the man, he ran away and she recognized him as Yolitz.

Yolitz told investigators he went into the woman's house and never announced who he was, even though he heard the woman call him her boyfriend's name.

Yolitz, who joined the Rothschild Police Department in June 2014, was off-duty at the time of the alleged rape. He resigned shortly after he was arrested.

Yolitz now lives in Eau Claire, court records said.



