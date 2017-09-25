Soil testing complete for Thomas Street - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Soil testing complete for Thomas Street

By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
WAUSAU (WAOW) - Testing shows there are no excessive amounts of chemicals in soil surrounding a major road construction project in Wausau, according to city officials.

Residents near Thomas Street have been asking for further testing for years, over concerns about elevated levels of pentachlorophenol, or penta for short.

"Based on these latest testing results, excavating in this area is not expected to create any environmental hazards during the reconstruction of Thomas Street," according to the release. 

The tests were ordered in August and cost the city about $24,000.

Contractors drilled 12 feet deep to test samples in the 1-3 foot range and the 9-12 foot range.

