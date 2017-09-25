DA: Mountain Lanes owner in Wausau refilled liquor bottles

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The 31-year-old owner of Mountain Lanes Family Fun Center refilled liquor bottles with cheaper rum, vodka and tequila as a way to save money, according to a criminal complaint.

The state Department of Revenue Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement Unit found that over 11 months, Mountain Lanes purchased zero bottles of Captain Morgan rum and purchased 457 bottles of the cheaper Ron Diaz rum but agents seized six bottles labeled as Captain Morgan rum refilled with the cheaper brand, the criminal complaint said.

Kaileah Koehler of Wausau was charged last week with two misdemeanor counts of of possession of refilled intoxicating liquor bottles, according to online Marathon County court records.

The investigation began in May with an anonymous tip that Mountain Lanes was refilling liquor bottles, the complaint said.

Revenue agents found bottles of liquor that showed signs of being refilled, empty bottles of lower priced products and a funnel, the complaint said.

The maximum punishment for each misdemeanor is six months in a jail and a $500 fine, court records said.

Koehler is to make her first court appearance Oct. 5.