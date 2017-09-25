White House Christmas tree picked in Shawano

White House officials arrived in Shawano Monday to pick out this year's Christmas tree for the Blue Room.

"Today truly marks the first day of Christmas for us at the White House," said White House Chief Usher, Timothy Harleth.

Each year the National Christmas Tree Association hosts a contest and the winner gets to pick a tree and deliver it to the White House.

Silent Night Evergreens is this year's winner.

"We did not expect to win," said Diane Chapman, owner of Silent Night Evergreens. "This honestly is our third time winning this honor and we're just as excited this time as we have been every other time."

The National Christmas Tree Association competition includes tree farmers from all over the country.

"The Blue Room tree is really the center piece of decorations for the White House," said Marsha Gray of NCTA. "It's really spectacular, it's always featured, when people go to visit, that is the tree."

White House officials decided on a 19.5 foot tall Balsam Fir.

"This is truly a remarkable tree and going to be a beautiful addition to the holidays at the White House," said Harleth.

The tree will be trucked into Washington D.C. and then delivered in a horse and wagon on Nov. 20.