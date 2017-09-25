Athens high school sees National Anthem protests as "teachable moment"

Over the weekend, NFL protests during the National Anthem entered living rooms across the country.

Many young, impressionable high school athletes look up to these players. In the wake of the kneeling, standing, arm-linking and fist-raising, several are asking questions.

And they're asking those questions of athletics experts in their own lives.

"These hot topics come up, you know kids are concerned students are asking how should they view this they're looking for some guidance on where their opinion should be," said Athens High School Athletic Director Craig Diedrich. "Those questions come up and concerns and student athletes go 'What if, what if, what if?'"

At Athens, Diedrich encourages discussion. He said conversations about the protests have been prominent in the weight room.

"Many conversations take place in this setting, it's very laid back and casual," he said. "Yet I think very impactful as far as growing our athletes, our youth into good citizens."