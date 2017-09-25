Athens high school sees National Anthem protests as "teachable m - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Athens high school sees National Anthem protests as "teachable moment"

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
ATHENS, Wis. (WAOW) -

Over the weekend, NFL protests during the National Anthem entered living rooms across the country.

Many young, impressionable high school athletes look up to these players. In the wake of the kneeling, standing, arm-linking and fist-raising, several are asking questions. 

And they're asking those questions of athletics experts in their own lives.

"These hot topics come up, you know kids are concerned students are asking how should they view this they're looking for some guidance on where their opinion should be," said Athens High School Athletic Director Craig Diedrich. "Those questions come up and concerns and student athletes go 'What if, what if, what if?'"

At Athens, Diedrich encourages discussion. He said conversations about the protests have been prominent in the weight room.

"Many conversations take place in this setting, it's very laid back and casual," he said. "Yet I think very impactful as far as growing our athletes, our youth into good citizens."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.