LOST & FOUND: Young girl found alone on sidewalk in Schofield

A four year-old girl carrying two stuffed animals and wearing only a nightgown was found wandering alone on Grand Avenue in Schofield Monday morning.

Luckily, a couple of good samaritans who were passing by approached the lost girl.

"We received a call about a child who was wandering around Grand Avenue." Everest Metro Police Officer Dave Sabel responded to the call about a four year-old girl.

Rochelle Monday, an employee at North Central Health Care, found the girl in her nightgown and barefoot.

"She had a smile on her face. She had two stuffed animals with her," she said.

Monday and Jennifer Tryba, a Thrivent Financial Associate, spotted her at the same time.

"I got out of my vehicle and I needed to ask her, what are you doing here? Are you OK? How can I help?," she said. "She was very confident and she felt like she knew what she was doing but me and this other woman called law enforcement to get her the help she needed."

The women waited with the girl for 30 minutes until police arrived. After investigating, officials learned what happened.

"The father dropped his daughter off at a daycare provider," Sabel said. "Rather than walking her into the door, he assumed she was in there but she happened to be in the backyard. The child thought the daycare provider wasn't in the house, so she decided it was about a block away from where her grandparents are employed at Marcell insurance so she walked about a block away and she was found about halfway in between."

"She just had it in her mind she was going to go find her parents at work," Monday said.

The girl is home safe with her family and unharmed, officials said.

"She was a happy little girl." said Monday.

Newsline 9 reached out to the parents of the child. They said they wanted to remain anonymous.