Elcho community debates Confederate flag at school board meeting

The Confederate flag was the topic of a lengthy public comment session at the Elcho school board meeting Monday night.

The issue is dividing the rural Langlade County town. It all stemmed from senior Samantha Denamur speaking out after a student was wearing a Confederate flag sweater at Elcho High School.

"I was harassed to no end for two weeks," said Denamur.

After that, Confederate flag items continually popped up around the school.

Denamur, along with several others are hoping the school board can change the school's dress code to exclude items with the Confederate flag. More than a dozen people voiced their opinions at the school board meeting.

"This is a big deal, this is racism and it's horrible, and the fact that you don't see that means your school system failed you," said Denamur.

Others, disagreed with Denamur and the meeting turn heated.

"Here, if you talk to these kids that are flying the flags, you talk to the families who fly this flag, it is not a symbol of racism, it's not a symbol of anything but a rebel symbol," said parent Jennifer McCarthy.

It was a split room of people who spoke out for and against changing the dress code. The dad of the student who was pictured wearing the Confederate flag sweater spoke at the meeting. Looking directly at Denamur and her family as he did.

"It's just a sweatshirt, it didn't mean anything, and now it's out of hand with this," said Steve Spurgeon. "My son has been put through the mill with this conflict here."

If there's one thing that many people did agree on, they thought that the whole situation should have been handled internally by the school before reaching this level.

"This was blown way out of proportion," said McCarthy.

The school board said they'll be asking legal counsel for help.

"The school board is appreciative of your concerns but also understands it needs to find a reasonable balance between the speech rights of individual students and the protection of the educational environment for all of our students," said school board president Dave Visser.

Visser said he's asking legal counsel to look into whether the board can make any changes to the dress code.

Counsel will also put together a report on how the district can turn this into a learning opportunity.