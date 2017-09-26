President Trump wants rule to stop NFL players from kneeling during anthem

President Trump continued his rant against NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem, suggesting in a tweet this morning that the NFL should establish rules preventing players from kneeling.

Earlier this morning Trump slammed the NFL's ratings, saying they were "way down" except for when audiences tune in to see whether or not there are protests during the national anthem. Tuesday marks the fourth consecutive day that he has openly criticized the league and its players.

The president also commented on Monday night's Dallas Cowboys-Arizona Cardinals game. During last night's game, Cowboys players and owner Jerry Jones linked arms and knelt ahead of the national anthem. While the anthem played, they stood but continued to link arms.

At first, the president pointed out that there was booing and "great anger" when they knelt. He noted that when the team stood for the anthem, "big progress [was] being made."

Trump ignited a firestorm Friday evening when he criticized professional athletes who protest by kneeling during the national anthem.

"Wouldn’t you love to see one of the NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now?'" he said at a rally in Huntsville, Alabama.

Since then, the president has doubled down on his statement in a series of tweets and comments to reporters. Over the weekend, NFL teams, players and owners from across the league protested peacefully by kneeling, locking arms or skipping the national anthem in response to the president's criticism of players he claims are disrespecting the U.S. with their protests.