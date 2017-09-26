Kohl's announces retirement of company CEO, president - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Kohl's announces retirement of company CEO, president

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (WISN) -

Kevin Mansell, Kohl’s chairman, chief executive officer and president announced Tuesday he will retire in May 2018.

His role will be split into two positions. Michelle Gass, Kohl’s current chief merchandising and customer officer, will assume the role of CEO. Sona Chawla, Kohl’s chief operating officer, will assume the role of president.

In the 35 years Mansell has been at Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s, the company grew from a local Milwaukee-area retailer with a dozen locations to a national company with more than 1,100 stores across 49 states, generating annual sales of $19 billion.

