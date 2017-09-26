UPDATE: Homeland Security officials say state elections not targeted

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security now says that the Russian government scanned a Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development database, not the state voter registration system as the state was originally told on Friday.

Homeland Security reversed course in an email sent to the Elections Commission on Tuesday as it was discussing the security concern.

The email came after Homeland Security told state elections officials on Friday that it was one of 21 states targeted by the Russians. But Wisconsin's chief elections administrator Michael Haas said Tuesday he had been repeatedly assured by Homeland Security that Wisconsin's election system had not been a target.

The state's chief information officer said Tuesday that IP addresses it was told by Homeland Security to block never targeted the state's election systems.