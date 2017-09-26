Wausau firefighter resigns after woman's sexual assault claim

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A Wausau firefighter and paramedic has resigned after a 29-year-old woman accused him of sexually assaulting her while he was on duty, Fire Chief Tracey Kujawa said Tuesday.

Clifford "CJ" Heiser was arrested Monday and charged Tuesday with two felonies - third-degree sexual assault and misconduct in office - and two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree sexual assault. He was to make his first court appearance later Tuesday.



The investigation began Sept. 13 after the woman from the Wausau area was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, the fire chief said in a statement. Heiser was arrested after police received DNA results.

No other firefighters were involved according to the woman's allegation, Kujawa said.

A news conference was planned later Tuesday afternoon to answer questions about the incident.