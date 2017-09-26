Portage County Crime Stoppers: $3,000 trailer stolen

STEVENS POINT (WAOW)- Stevens Point police are investigating the theft of a valuable trailer near an apartment complex on a day University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point students were moving in.More >>
STEVENS POINT (WAOW)- Stevens Point police are investigating the theft of a valuable trailer near an apartment complex on a day University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point students were moving in.More >>
Marathon County investigators need new clues to find a possible child predator.More >>
Marathon County investigators need new clues to find a possible child predator.More >>
TOWN OF NORRIE (WAOW) - Marathon County Crime Stoppers is searching for a person who assaulted a woman after breaking into her car and stealing her purse, which contained prescription medications, among other personal items.More >>
TOWN OF NORRIE (WAOW) - Marathon County Crime Stoppers is searching for a person who assaulted a woman after breaking into her car and stealing her purse, which contained prescription medications, among other personal items.More >>
ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) - Marathon County investigators need help to find the arsonist who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a shelter at George Street Park.More >>
ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) - Marathon County investigators need help to find the arsonist who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a shelter at George Street Park.More >>
WAUSAU (WAOW) - Thieves using credit card skimmers have targeted four central Wisconsin cities - Marshfield, Rhinelander, Tomahawk and Wausau.More >>
WAUSAU (WAOW) - Thieves using credit card skimmers have targeted four central Wisconsin cities - Marshfield, Rhinelander, Tomahawk and Wausau.More >>
A city is in disbelief after a Wausau firefighter/paramedic is charged with sexual assault while on the job.More >>
A city is in disbelief after a Wausau firefighter/paramedic is charged with sexual assault while on the job.More >>
A four year-old girl carrying two stuffed animals and wearing only a nightgown was found wandering alone on Grand Avenue in Schofield Monday morning.More >>
A four year-old girl carrying two stuffed animals and wearing only a nightgown was found wandering alone on Grand Avenue in Schofield Monday morning.More >>
In the wake of league-wide protests, many are asking where the NFL rule book and the U.S. code of conduct stands.More >>
In the wake of league-wide protests, many are asking where the NFL rule book and the U.S. code of conduct stands.More >>
A Wausau firefighter and paramedic has resigned after a 29-year-old female patient accused him of sexually assaulting her while she was in the back of an ambulance, Fire Chief Tracey Kujawa said Tuesday.More >>
A Wausau firefighter and paramedic has resigned after a 29-year-old female patient accused him of sexually assaulting her while she was in the back of an ambulance, Fire Chief Tracey Kujawa said Tuesday.More >>