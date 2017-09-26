Portage County Crime Stoppers: $3,000 trailer stolen

STEVENS POINT (WAOW)- Stevens Point police are investigating the theft of a valuable trailer near an apartment complex on a day University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point students were moving in.

Maintenance workers arrived at the apartment Sept. 2 to do work and left the trailer parked from 11:30 a.m. until noon, Sgt. Tony Babl said. "When they came back, it was gone."

The apartments on Fourth Avenue that day were bustling with activities due to college students returning and investigators hope someone witnessed the thief hooking up the $3,000 trailer and driving away, Babl said.

"This was move-in day so there were many people around," he said.

If you have any information contact Portage County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-346-6600.

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.