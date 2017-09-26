Portage County Petsaver: Poppy

PLOVER (WAOW) - Poppy, a 10-month old white and tan Chihuahuis, is our Portage County Petsaver for Tuesday.

Shelter workers say Poppy is active and loves to be around people.

His adoption fee is $100, which includes his neuter, vaccines and microchip.

For more information about him contact the Humane Society of Portage County at 715-344-6012 or check out their web page at www.hspcwi.org