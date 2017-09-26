Walker hosts small business summit in Rothschild - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Walker hosts small business summit in Rothschild

Posted:
CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) -

Governor Scott Walker met with local small businesses at the annual Governor's Small Business Summit on Tuesday. 

"It is actually our small businesses who are the engine of Wisconsin's economy," said Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish. 

The governor was providing strategies based on four key components to help companies grow. 

"To move forward small business here in the state," said Gov. Scott Walker. "Reducing the costs, building the workforce, removing barriers to work, and going out [to] help small businesses recruit more talent to fill their workforce needs in this state."

One new local business owner is adjusting to the entrepreneurship lifestyle. 

"It's been a roller coaster," said Ignite Nutrition owner, Kayla Ermeling. "I didn't expect to be 23 and doing [this] but it's been a blessing." 

Ermeling opened the nutrition shop in Downtown Wausau earlier this month. 

Gov. Walker was targeting small business owners like her in Tuesday's summit in Rothschild. 

The Small Business Summit moves around the state annually.

