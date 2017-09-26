Aaron Rodgers asks fans to link arms in unity before Packers-Bears game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is asking fans to join the team in a show of unity before Thursday's Packers-Bears game at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers has invited fans to link arms to show support for equality, the basis of protests across the NFL.

"This is about equality. This is about unity and love and growing together as a society and starting a conversation around something that may be a little bit uncomfortable for people," Rodgers said Tuesday. "But we've got to come together and talk about these things and growing as a community, as a connected group of individuals in our society, and we're going to continue to show love and unity, and this week we're going to ask the fans to join in as well and come together and show people that we can be connected and we can grow together."

Rodgers and teammates linked arms last Sunday during the national anthem. Three players--Martellus Bennett, Lance Kendricks, and Kevin King--sat during the anthem.

Anthem protests in the NFL grew after President Donald Trump called for the NFL to fire players who kneel or sit in protest during the anthem.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he's fired,'" Trump said in a speech last Friday.

In 2016, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first high-profile player to sit out the anthem, saying he would not "stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color."

There was a league-wide response to President Trump's remarks. Owners and players took to social media to release statements.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said, "It's unfortunate that the President decided to use his immense platform to make divisive and offensive statements about our players and the NFL. We strongly believe that players are leaders in our communities and positive influences."

Kickoff for Thursday's Packers-Bears game is 7:25 p.m.