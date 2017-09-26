Hurricane relief fundraiser in Stevens Point

In the aftermath of violent and deadly hurricanes in the southern United States, north central Wisconsin is joining together to help.

One fundraiser, Tammy Sutton, said, "I think it's very important for people to realize that there is something that we can all do."

A hurricane relief event was held Tuesday, Sept. 26 by Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group in Stevens Point. Volunteers are collecting donations and raising awareness. All donations will be sent in a trailer to the south for hurricane victims.



"Not only are there goods being sent down to assess the folks down there but there are also donations obviously which will be just as important to help the folks with whatever they need. Something that we can actually physically tangibly do while we are still here in Wisconsin," said Sutton.

"Their resilience is just absolutely amazing," said Wendy Savage, Executive Director of the North Central Wisconsin Red Cross.

Savage said monetary donations are the most effective. "If you give that financial contribution the people can purchase what they need or we can purchase it for them. They also have very limited space if they're in the shelter all they have is under their cot so having to take things around with them is probably not a very good situation for them."

Cleaning products or tools are recommended as well. Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers continue to help out on site.



"We just sent our 122nd responder to Texas and I believe there's about 42 that are still in Florida. Some have come back but sending over 200 from the state is a record for us," Savage said. And more plan to go soon.



Savage said they "don't have anyone from Wisconsin I believe in Puerto Rico. They're still waiting for situational awareness and have teams on standby, also the airports aren't quite open yet."

The Real Estate Group hopes to fill their trailer with donations by Tuesday night. They plan to drive south Wednesday.

