Clarifying NFL rules, U.S. codes regarding National Anthem

In the wake of league-wide protests, many are asking where the NFL rule book and the U.S. code of conduct stands.

Nothing in the NFL rule book outlines specific protocol regarding players' behavior during the National Anthem.

The closest guidelines indicate players need to take the field at least 10 minutes before kickoff, and players are not allowed to wear anything displaying a controversial message.

According to the United States Code, anyone present when the National Anthem is playing should stand at attention, place their right hand over their heart and face the flag.

The Military Flag Code does not mention the National Anthem, only the Pledge of Allegiance.

Regulations in this code, are ignored on a daily basis. The Flag Code states the flag should not be depicted on items like napkins or boxes that can be disposed of, and that people should not wear clothing depicting the American flag.

The code also states the flag should never be carried horizontally, which occurs before every NFL game.