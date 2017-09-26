City shocked after Wausau paramedic charged with sexual assault while working

A city is in disbelief after a Wausau firefighter/paramedic is charged with sexual assault while on the job. 33-year-old Clifford Heiser is accused of inappropriately touching a female patient in the back of an ambulance earlier this month.

Fire, police and city leaders held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the allegations.

"We as a department are very humbled today, there's no department or organization that believes that this type of accusation would ever be brought against one of their members," said Wausau Fire Chief Tracy Kujawa.

When people think of firefighters and paramedics they think of someone who's supposed to be there to help you. Fire officials said something like this has completely violated public trust.

"We violated the trust of our community but are going to work diligently to repair and replace that trust," said Kujawa. "I think our department is taken aback by this particular situation and the wide range of emotions our department is feeling right now I can't even describe or explain."

The allegations have taken a toll on members of the fire department.

"There's no question this will be a difficult, strenuous time and is a low point of our organization," said Kujawa.

Wausau Police Deputy Chief Ben Bliven spoke at the press conference, focusing part of his statement on the victim.

"I just wanted to acknowledge in this case the victim here and the courage and strength it took for her to come forward," said Bliven. "I'm grateful to her that she had the courage to report this incident so that we could investigate."

Bliven said people are mad and frustrated, but that the fire and police departments share in that disappointment.

"They feel betrayed as the community probably does," said Bliven.

Both Kujawa, Bliven and Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke expressed their belief that many members of the fire department are good people that are there to help the community.

"Please recognize that the actions of one should not extend to all," said Kujawa.

Kujawa said that the fire department will be looking into making changes and reviewing policies.

"I think what we're looking at is basically putting cameras in the back of the ambulances," said Kujawa.