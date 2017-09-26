Wausau hosts Senator Ron Johnson's Joseph Project

A week long project aimed to fill manufacturing jobs around the state is underway in Wausau.



The Joseph Project was created by Senator Ron Johnson to target poverty in the Milwaukee area, but is now expanding across the state.



It's a faith-based training program meant to teach job interview skills and how to keep a job once hired.

"They need to bring the attitude with them," said Raymond Slatton, a chaplain at Greater Wausau Christian Services. "They need to bring the determination and the desire to do the work that's called upon to do it."

One of Wausau's first graduates of the project, Jacob Abendroth, spoke about his experience with the program and how it helped him get a job at Kolbe & Kolbe. Earlier this year, Abendroth lived in a tent.

"I think they've got the ball rolling here and I think they're going to have continued success," said Abendroth. "You keep setting yourself up for success so you don't find yourself down the road... struggling."

So far there have been more than 30 classes held across the state.



This is the second class held in Wausau so far; it's being hosted at The Open Door.