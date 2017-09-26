Tuesday Sports Report: Merrill girls volleyball edges Eau Claire - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday Sports Report: Merrill girls volleyball edges Eau Claire North in five sets, improves record to 24-5

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Here are Tuesday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Girls Volleyball

Athens 3 Chequamegon 0

Colby 3 Owen-Withee 2

Columbus Catholic 3 Greenwood 0

Gilman 3 Loyal 1

Medford 3 Antigo 2

Merrill 3 Eau Claire North 2

Port Edwards 3 Tri-County 2

Rib Lake 3 Phillips 0

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 3 Amherst 0

Boys Soccer

D.C. Everest 4 Rhinelander 3

Lakeland 2 Three Lakes 1

Mosinee 4 Stevens Point Pacelli 0

Stevens Point 1 Marshfield 0

Wausau West 0 Wisconsin Rapids 0

