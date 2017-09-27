Wisconsin contract with Foxconn could be approved this week

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin could agree to terms of a contract with electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group this week, but it won't be done in public.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is meeting Thursday and could sign off on terms of the contract. Gov. Scott Walker signed a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn last week, setting the stage for contract approval.

WEDC spokesman Mark Maley said Tuesday that the board will receive an update on the project and could vote on the project in closed session.

But Maley says if the project isn't ready for approval Thursday, a vote could occur at a later date. Once the contract is signed by Foxconn and WEDC Secretary Mark Hogan, Maley says it will be publicly released.

Foxconn plans to build a display-screen factory in southeastern Wisconsin that could employ thousands.