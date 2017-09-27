DNR tells community to rest assured about duck with a dart in its head

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A duck is turning heads and causing concern for some in Carson Park.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the duck near Braun's Bay inside Carson Park has a blow dart sticking out of its head.



DNR Conservation Warden Jake Bolks said he doesn't know how the dart got there, but said the duck seems to be fine.



"I have tried to catch it a few times, it continually flies away," Bolks said. "We've watched it swim. It's pruning itself, it's eating, it's actually in very good health, it just has a blow dart stuck in its head. We have tried catching it, like I said, but it is so healthy that we can't capture it to pull out or cut off the blow dart unfortunately."



An Eau Claire ordinance states it's illegal to intentionally harm a wild animal in the city limits, and fire a weapon, including a dart or arrow.



Authorities are not investigating how it could've happened.