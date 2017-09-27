Habitat for Humanity dedicates 64th home Wednesday

A family of seven will be handed keys to their new home built by volunteers.

The Habitat for Humanity of Wausau is holding a dedication ceremony to present their 64th home. The house was built by the organization members, community volunteers, and students from Mosinee High School.

Construction Coordinator Berland Meyer said the main goal of the organization is to build affordable houses for families dealing with challenging life circumstances.

"It's great seeing the families come and take pride in their new house that they even help build," said Meyer.

Before choosing a new owner, the organization puts out applications to be filled out. The applicant has to go through a screening process to make sure they're eligible.

"We have to make sure the families are able to pay the mortgage of the home,"said Meyer.

During the process of the construction it's mandatory for the new owners to help build the house.

"It teaches them the in's and out's of the house," said Meyer. "If they need something fixed, they'll have an idea what to do."

There will be an open house for the public to visit at 6 p.m. Wednesday, and the ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.