Pet Pause: Dangers as the season changes

By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Fall brings some unique challenges for pets. Dolores Glytas joined Wake Up to talk about being careful as the season's change.
School supplies can be thrown around the house and cause problems. Watch out for rubber bands, staples, papers clips. Animals can eat them and they will settle in their stomachs. The metal can potentially puncture animals stomach lining.
A wet year means mushrooms, keep your dog away from them.
Dogs and cats can get their nose in traps or pesticides which are designed to keep bugs out for the winter. Those are poisonous for dogs and cats.
If you bring chemicals from outside into garages or the house, close them in boxes away from pets.
