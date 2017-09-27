DNR confirms cougar sightings in Clark and Marathon counties

NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW)-- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources confirmed a video and photo of a single cougar captured on two separate trail cameras in Clark and Marathon counties.

This trail cam photo of a cougar was captured in Marathon County, east of Marathon City, Sept. 3, 2017.

The Clark County video was captured in early August south of Neillsville.

DNR biologists went to each site where the animal was spotted to verify the location and origin of the photo and video footage.

There was a third photo of a cougar reportedly taken in Waupaca County in early September, but DNR biologists said that sighting is still unconfirmed.

The last confirmed cougar sighting in Wisconsin was in July 2015. No cougar sightings were confirmed in Wisconsin in 2016 - this marked the first year since 2008 without a confirmed sighting.

Cougars are a protected species in Wisconsin and hunting is not allowed, according to the DNR. Cougars are not considered a threat to public safety, the agency said.

If you're confronted by a cougar:

Face the animal and spread your arms and open your coat or jacket to appear larger.

If a cougar approaches, make noise and throw rocks or sticks.

More information on cougars can be found on the DNR's website.