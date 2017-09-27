Plea deal off in 2016 shooting death near UWSP

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - The plea deal is off for a 32-year-old man accused in the 2016 shooting death of a man near the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campus after a deal over $7,200 worth of pot went bad, according to online Portage County court records.

A judge Wednesday allowed Kyle C. Engen of Marshall to withdraw his no contest plea to second-degree intentional homicide as a repeat criminal in the March 17, 2016, shooting death of Deonta Lezine, 21, of Racine, court records said.

Assistant District Attorney Michael Zell did not immediately return a telephone message. Online court records were unclear about what triggered Engen's request to withdraw the plea, which Zell did not oppose.

The deal was reached last Thursday and Engen was to be sentenced Nov. 28.

The deal dismissed two other second-degree intentional homicide counts and one count of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and called for prosecutors to recommend that Engen be sentenced to a total of 25 years of prison and extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint, the shooting occurred because some people Engen thought he was selling marijuana to tried to steal it from him, a fight occurred and Engen fired shots at a car as it fled the scene, critically wounding Lezine and causing a minor wound to another man.

Lezine, a one-time student at UWSP, was shot in the head in the back seat of the car after the deal for two pounds of marijuana went bad, the complaint said. Five shell casings were found near the shooting scene. Lezine died March 25, 2016, from his injuries.

Engen was arrested in Granby, Colo., days after the shooting after officers there said they spotted him smoking marijuana in his car.

Marshall is a village in Dane County.



