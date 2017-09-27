Del Monte employee hurt in Plover industrial accident, OSHA investigating

A female employee at Del Monte Foods Inc. in Plover was transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital Monday after being hurt in an industrial accident, according to Stevens Point Assistant Chief Joe Gemza.

Gemza was not able to elaborate on the extent of her injuries, other than to say Aspirus Wausau is a trauma 2 facility.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it was informed by the employer of the incident and an investigation has been opened. No details will be available until the investigation is completed.

Del Monte did not immediately return a call for comment.