Green Bay Police increasing on-field protection during Packers show of unity

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department will have more officers on the field than usual Thursday during a planned show of unity before the Packers-Bears game at Lambeau Field.

The department, which is in charge of most of the security inside Lambeau Field, is working to protect people on the field from the possibility of fans throwing objects from the stands or fans who may try to get onto the field.

Police will not add additional staff to the game, but they will position more of the staffed officers onto the field.

The department says the effort is to make sure the proceedings leading up to kickoff are safe. Police say they'll also work diligently to protect fans in the stadium.

The Green Bay Packers say coaches, players, and staff plan to link arms Thursday during the national anthem as a show of unity. They've asked fans to join them by linking arms in the stands.

"Those of us joining arms on Thursday will be different in so many ways, but one thing that binds us together is that we are all individuals who want to help make our society, our country and our world a better place. We believe that in diversity there can be UNI-versity," reads a statement from the team.

Teams throughout the league have made similar statements in response to President Donald Trump calling for the NFL to fire players who kneel or sit during the anthem.