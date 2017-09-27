Locals react to planned protest during Packers game Thursday

The Green Bay Packers will be standing together with their arms linked during the national anthem before Thursday night's game.

This comes after President Donald Trump spoke out about NFL players protesting during the anthem.

"In this team we're going to keep choosing love over hate, unity over division," said Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers after Sunday night's game against the Bengals.

He spoke out Tuesday inviting Packers fans to join the protest.

"This is about equality, this is about unity and love and growing together as a society and starting a conversation about something that might be a little uncomfortable for people," said Rodgers. "We [have] to come together and talk about these things and grow as a community, as a connected group of individuals in our society."

Rodgers is one of the first starting quarterbacks to support the protests.

"I am in total disagreement with it," said Luke DeRemer of Walworth County, WI. "I disagree with the whole process, if you want to protest something do it after our National Anthem."

Others are in favor of the Packers choosing to lock arms.

"Aaron Rodgers is doing the right thing as we should all come together and be one big community," said Sean Stoeger, of Wausau.

Earlier today, Packers head coach Mike McCarthy spoke out on the teams' decision.

"Their approach is one of a positive nature and that's definitely a preference," said McCarthy. "So locking arms and honoring the flag I think is a very good thing."

The Packers will take on the Chicago Bears on Thursday at 7:25 p.m.

There will be additional security on the field during the playing of the National Anthem.