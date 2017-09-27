Marshfield Police seeking updated radios, old devices not working

The Marshfield Police Department is in need of a potentially life-saving upgrade.

"It's our portable radios that our officers carry on their person that we're struggling with," said Chief Rich Gramza.

The devices are hindered because they're low-tech radios, and the transmission tower at the police department is the only tower receiving the calls.

The communication breakdowns cause potentially dangerous situations. In one instance, an officer believed he saw a gun on a suspect and called for backup, but the call did not go through.

In another instance, an officer attempted to calm an erratic individual at an apartment complex and called for help from the officers outside the building. That call did not reach the intended help either.

Both of those situations ended safely, but Gramza said the outcomes could have been much worse.

"If we can't communicate to dispatch that we need help, help's not going to come," he said.

Gramza said the department needs 45 new radios, which will cost about $180,000. He said a more permanent fix would be to use towers currently utilized by the Wood County Sheriff's Department. That move will cost upwards of $500,000.

Gramza said no cost is too high to ensure the safety of the public and his police officers.