Wisconsin lawmakers weigh-in ahead of Packers' planned protest

Several state lawmakers are speaking out ahead of the Green Bay Packers' planned gameday display.

The team asks fans to join them in linking arms in unity when the National Anthem is played at Thursday's game at Lambeau Field against the Chicago Bears.

It comes after President Trump said NFL players who take a knee during the National Anthem should be fired.

Governor Scott Walker said he was raised to respect the American flag.

“Others can explain what they're doing and why they're doing it, I just know in my household, my kids were always taught as I was taught you stand and put your hand over your heart,” said Gov. Walker.

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin tweeted a statement saying she supports the Packers call for unity in support of freedom, equality, and justice.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson hasn't issued a response.

Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher, a Marine Veteran, said: "I love the Packers, but many men and women - better than I or any sports star - have died to defend the American flag and constitution."

Congressman Mark Pocan (D-WI-2) showed his support for NFL players on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives quite literally Tuesday morning.

The Dane County Democrat said taking a knee is a broader sign of patriotism and respect for our country, which he believes can be greater for every one of its citizens.

"It respects the lives lost for those in this country to fight for its ideals, which includes non-violent protest," said Rep. Pocan. "It's a sign of love of country, a country with a promise that has to be for everyone, regardless of the color of their skin."