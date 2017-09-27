Texas Roadhouse donates profits for hurricane relief

In response to recent hurricanes, Texas Roadhouse restaurants around the U.S. are giving a helping hand.



The steakhouse chain is donating 100% of its profits Wednesday to the Red Cross to aid in relief and humanitarian efforts.



The Wausau location is taking part in the effort.



Employees say that they expect hundreds to dine and help the cause.

"By coming out to eat, one-hundred percent of your meal purchase will be donated, the profits." said Manager Brian Pekah. "So it's an opportunity for everyone to give back. You know your donation is going to go to a reputable company."

With over 500 in the U.S. Texas Roadhouse expects to make hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Red Cross.