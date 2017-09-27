Stevens Point goes pink for cancer

A week-long fundraiser for breast cancer research, "Pink Day," began on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the University of Wisconsin in Stevens Point.

The first day included games, prizes, freebies, merchandise sales and a brat fry to raise money and awareness. The last day, Saturday will be a football game called the "Pink Game for Cancer."

Team Schierl Companies partnered with the university to put on the event, which has a special meaning to the company.

"There are three brothers that actually run the business and their father passed away from cancer, so the passion has actually been there for many years," said Kathy Ostrowski, the Team Schierl Companies Marketing Leader and Community Relations Specialist, who added that the company has been hosting Pink day on campus for years-- "last year we raised over $50,000 with all of our efforts. We really try to get the UWSP students involved because they're a major part of our fundraising efforts."

Fourth Avenue in front of the Berg Gym, where the event was held, was closed off and re-named.

"We've declared Fourth Avenue Pink Street," said Mike Wiza, mayor of Stevens Point.

The street name change will last until the end of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



"Just about everyone has someone they know or a family member or friend that's been affected by breast cancer so it's a big issue and I think anything we can do to raise that awareness, raise some money for the cure is important," Mayor Wiza said, "my sister is a breast cancer survivor. Recently she was diagnosed, went through her treatment, and it was excruciating."

Ostrowski was there for similar reasons, she said, "personally I know family members, I know friends and it's one of those diseases that we need to kick butt and get rid of it."

So was Brandon Bolin, a UWSP cheerleader and volunteer, he said, "my grandma had breast cancer for a while, she's a survivor and I just know that breast cancer affects a lot of people so whatever I can do to help raise awareness for it, volunteering, selling stuff, I'll do it."

According to Team Schierl Companies, proceeds will go to multiple charities this year including the Breast Cancer Family Foundation and the Joanne A. Suomi Memorial Fund.