WPS warns customers about scam surfacing

By Rebecca Ribley, Evening Anchor
Wisconsin Public Service is warning residents about scam phone calls made by people impersonating WPS employees, asking for money.

Wednesday they said there has been a "sharp surge" in scams in the past day. 

In some cases, scammers have disguised the number used to look authentic and played a recording of the WPS company greeting. The scammers are telling customers they have to pay a bill or their power will be shut off.

Many of the calls have been reported in the Green Bay area.

WPS is reminding residents that it would never ask for a payment using prepaid cards and would never threaten its customers.

If you have received a call like this recently, you are asked to call the WPS 24-hour customer service line at 800-450-7260.

