Railroad officials stop in Wausau for Rail Safety Week

This week is Rail Safety Week in Wisconsin, as declared by Governor Scott Walker.

Two deaths and numerous injuries resulted from 46 Wisconsin railroad crossing crashes in 2016.



Officials said someone in the U.S. is hit by a train every three hours.

Members of Operation Lifesaver and the area railroad police officer walked the streets and paths of Wausau Wednesday to hand out railroad safety information. They encouraged people to stay off the tracks across the country.

"So a lot of people don't even realize the railroad tracks are actually private property," said Special Agent Russell Kolllmansberger of the CN Railroad Police. "It's owned by the railroad, so if you're on railroad tracks it's trespassing in all 50 states."

Walking along the tracks or even taking photos on the tracks is considered trespassing and is a ticketable offense.

Officials say a stopping a train is much more difficult than stopping or moving out of the way on foot or in cars. It takes a train the equivalent of 18 football fields to stop when going 55 miles per hour.