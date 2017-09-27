Anthem controversy prompts Packers fan to burn team gear

(WISN) -- A former Green Bay Packers fan, upset with the ongoing anthem controversy, is seen on video tossing a number of team items into a a burn barrel.

"You'll never get a cent from me or my family ever again as long as we live," the unidentified man said.

Kneeling during the national anthem, a silent protest started last year by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick ahead of a game with the Packers, exploded into the national conversation last week when President Donald Trump asserted that team owners should fire players who kneel. He later called on fans to boycott games "until players stop disrespecting our country."

Roughly 200 NFL players have since used the symbolic gesture to protest social and racial injustice.