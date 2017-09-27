Athlete of the Week: D.C. Everest's Jenna Rombalski closing in on 1,000 career kills

In the summer of 2015, Jenna Rombalski left urban Kansas City and everything she knew and moved north with her family to central Wisconsin.

"It was pretty hard," she said of the transition. "It's really different coming from a city to here."

Just weeks before her sophomore year at D.C. Everest the only people Jenna knew were her parents and grandparents.

"They were definitely here for me since I started."

"I was freaking out," Rombalski said recounting her first practice. "I was like 'I do not want to want to come in here and step on people's feet' it's like the last thing I wanted to do."

Despite her hesitancy, it couldn't have been a better fit. She helped the Evergreens reach state in her first season with the team.

"You never get that players that makes that impact on your program like Jenna did," her coach Rita Jasurda said. "It was a pretty easy transition."

Now two years later she feels right at home. The senior co-captain is just 24 kills shy of 1,000 for her career. Impressive for any player in four years, but something she's going to accomplish in three.

"Part of the reason we chose this school was because they had a really good volleyball program," the senior said. "They said here was better coaching and a better team and I'd be happier here."

And it's clear by the impact she's made on the court. But according to her teammates it's her humility and unselfishness that'll always stick with this program.

"She always wants you to be a better player," Natalie Trobec said. "She wants you to just be just as good as her."

"She knows she's one of our stars on our team," Teilyn Schubring said.

"She makes sure she incorporates everyone else because she knows we all work super hard."