Breast cancer survivor speaks out on airport security experience

A Wausau breast cancer survivor is looking for change after a traumatizing experience with airport security.

Julie Gazin was on a trip celebrating 20 years of being cancer free earlier this month. She was on her way back at an airport in Toronto when she was selected for a body scan.

"When i went through the scanner then the gentleman flipped the screen toward me and said you're going to have to have a pat down," said Gazin.

Gazin had a mastectomy nearly two decades ago, she said her scars lit up on a body scan. That led to what she calls a violating pat down she didn't expect.

"I immediately said to him 'I had a mastectomy,' and I started to cry, I just got so upset and flustered," said Gazin. "They felt along the edge of my shirt and the abdominal area that was highlighted... and so then they put their hands inside my pants and felt along my pants, underwear, it was just very upsetting."

Gazin isn't alone. Back in December, a media personality battling breast cancer posted a similar experience partially caught on camera.

"I have breast cancer, I had a lumpectomy, I have a port in me, you can't touch me," Denise Albert can be heard saying in the video to TSA agents.

Gazin wants to see change.

"Figure out a way they don't have to do this to people, re-injuring us after we've already been injured," said Gazin. "It's been a very difficult time for me."

Gazin did put in a complaint through the TSA. They said they'll be looking into the issue but it'll be a couple of weeks until they get back to her about it.