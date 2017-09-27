Breast cancer survivor speaks out on airport security experience - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Breast cancer survivor speaks out on airport security experience

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

A Wausau breast cancer survivor is looking for change after a traumatizing experience with airport security.

Julie Gazin was on a trip celebrating 20 years of being cancer free earlier this month. She was on her way back at an airport in Toronto when she was selected for a body scan.

"When i went through the scanner then the gentleman flipped the screen toward me and said you're going to have to have a pat down," said Gazin.

Gazin had a mastectomy nearly two decades ago, she said her scars lit up on a body scan. That led to what she calls a violating pat down she didn't expect.

"I immediately said to him 'I had a mastectomy,' and I started to cry, I just got so upset and flustered," said Gazin. "They felt along the edge of my shirt and the abdominal area that was highlighted... and so then they put their hands inside my pants and felt along my pants, underwear, it was just very upsetting."

Gazin isn't alone. Back in December, a media personality battling breast cancer posted a similar experience partially caught on camera.

"I have breast cancer, I had a lumpectomy, I have a port in me, you can't touch me," Denise Albert can be heard saying in the video to TSA agents.

Gazin wants to see change.

"Figure out a way they don't have to do this to people, re-injuring us after we've already been injured," said Gazin. "It's been a very difficult time for me."

Gazin did put in a complaint through the TSA. They said they'll be looking into the issue but it'll be a couple of weeks until they get back to her about it.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.