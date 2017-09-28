Top health official's travel angers Trump

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and CATHERINE LUCEY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he's "not happy" with his top health official, putting Tom Price's job in jeopardy after his costly charter flights triggered a congressional investigation of administration travel.

Asked whether he's planning on firing the secretary of health and human services, Trump responded Wednesday: "We'll see."

A former GOP congressman from Georgia, Price played a supporting role in the fruitless Republican effort to repeal Barack Obama's health care law, which has been another source of frustration for Trump. Price is known as a conservative policy expert, but his penchant for taking private charter aircraft on the taxpayer's dime is creating new headaches.

Late in the day, Price's office said he's heard the criticism and has taken it to heart. There was no indication he'd be stepping down.