'Kill the idiot players' who kneel, Racine businessman says

RACINE, Wis. — The owners of a popular lakefront restaurant posted an apology to social media late Tuesday after a colleague posted a message on the internet indicating that NFL players who kneel during the national anthem should be killed.

"Kill the idiot players. Execute them. They are nothing but garbage," John Valko, co-owner of Reefpoint Brew House, wrote in a since-deleted Facebook comment.

The Racine Journal Times, first to report the news, has the full text of Valko's comments.

Valko's fellow co-owners distanced themselves from the divisive remarks in a message posted to the business' Facebook page, but that post too has been removed because, they said, "we realize that it came off too light."

The new statement, posted at 10:13 p.m. Tuesday, reads:

"Following our attorney's advice, we posted the previous statement. However, after reading comments and reviews, we realize that it came off too light. We co-owners of Reefpoint Brew House STRONGLY DISAGREE with all statements, posts, comments, etc. that have been posted by John Valko. Those statements are no reflection of the beliefs and values that we or Reefpoint Brew House hold. We are working internally to resolve these issues and deeply apologize for the actions and statements that have been made. We are doing everything internally to disassociate ourselves and our business with John Valko."

President Donald Trump said on Friday that team owners should fire players who kneel. Later, he called on fans to boycott games "until players stop disrespecting our country."

The players are using the symbolic gesture to protest social and racial injustice.