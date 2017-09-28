New apple orchard holds open house in Shawano County

Wilson Creek Orchard in Wittenberg is opening its doors to the public this Saturday.

The company started in 2013 with 1,000 apple trees as a hobby and sold to the local farmers market. Orchard owners Alex Brauer and his father-in-law Terry Nillissen have grown over 5,000 trees since.

"We just want to the people to know who we are so we can expand," said owner Alex Brauer.

Owners said due to the rainy summer and hot fall their harvest this year was impacted.

"It was hard in the summer for pollinator to do their job," said Brauer. "It was also challenging to keep on top of the disease management on the trees."

During the fall Brauer said they had to keep up with the picking so the fruit doesn't go bad from the heat.

Nillissen explains how they have to train their trees to grow more fruit.

"We train the trees to produce more sprouts so for the next we get more apples," said Nillissen. "We train them to produce more fruit and less wood."

The orchard harvests 30 different types of apples and the biggest seller is honey crisp.

Owners teamed up with The FRESH Project, a local organization promoting healthy eating.

"We want to advocate on healthy eating and fresh produce," said Brauer. "We even send apples over to the local school so students have fresh fruit."

On Sept. 30, the company will host their first open house with live music, wagon rides, and games. It begins at 10 a.m. and goes on till 4 p.m.