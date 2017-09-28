Antigo man dies in Arkansas crash involving 3 tractor-trailer rigs

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) -- Arkansas State Police say two men were killed in a four-vehicle collision on Interstate 30 in southwest Arkansas that involved three tractor-trailer rigs.

A police report says 65-year-old Allan Hanson of Antigo, Wisconsin, and 52-year-old Telesforo Hernandez of Mesa, Arizona, died Tuesday in the crash in Texarkana.

The report says Hernandez was driving a van that was between two semis in an eastbound lane of the interstate with traffic stopped. The report says a semi driven by Hanson then collided with the rear of one semi, forcing it into the rear of Hernandez's van and into the rear of the other semi.

The Texarkana Gazette reports eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about four hours following the crash.

It wasn't clear why traffic on the interstate had stopped.