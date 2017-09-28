Wisconsin Rapids state trooper honored for saving man's life

MADISON (WAOW) - A State Patrol officer from Wisconsin Rapids is honored for his "courage and compassion" in helping save a suicidal man's life following a high-speed chase in Portage County in February.

Trooper James Kitowski received a "lifesaving award" from Gov. Scott Walker in a ceremony at the Capitol Wednesday.

Here's what Kitowski did, according to state Department of Transportation:

After the driver stopped, he attempted to kill himself by cutting his throat. Kitowski applied pressure to stop the bleeding while another trooper gave CPR. The driver was taken to a hospital for surgery and survived the incident.

Every day, Walker said, law enforcement officers and other emergency responders risk their lives to serve and protect the public.

“This annual awards ceremony is an opportunity to recognize Wisconsin State Patrol officers that have demonstrated extraordinary courage and compassion in the course of their duties,” he said in honoring 17 officers with special awards.