Art museum offers late night hours with several special guests

Art museum offers late night hours with several special guests

Posted:
By Molly Koweek, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
From now until Thanksgiving, the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum will be open late every Thursday night.

The jam packed schedule includes presentations from artists, musicians, and authors.

This is all happening while the museum's popular exhibition, Birds in Art is on display. 

