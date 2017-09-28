Woman, 45, latest to be arrested in Adams Co. drug probe

FRIENDSHIP (WAOW) - A 45-year-old Adams woman joins a growing list of recent arrests in an ongoing drug investigation in Adams County, Sheriff Sam Wollin said Thursday.

Cassandra Serles was arrested Sept. 18 when she arrived at her home while deputies were searching it in the drug probe, Wollin said.

Besides recommending she be charged with possession of heroin, investigators want her charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated while under the influence of heroin, the sheriff said in a statement.

Serles is at least the eighth person arrested by Adams County deputies during September in drug-related incidents, included three in hiding the corpse of a 33-year-old man suspected of dying of a drug overdose, according to the sheriff's department. Arrests were also made following a fire at a suspected meth lab in downtown Adams.