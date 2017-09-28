Wisconsin agency discusses Foxconn deal, takes no action - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin agency discusses Foxconn deal, takes no action

By Cassandra Ambrosius
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker's job creation agency met behind closed doors to discuss a contract with Foxconn Technology Group but didn't take any action.

The company wants to build a flat-screen plant in southeastern Wisconsin. The Legislature passed a $3 billion incentives package for the plant this month. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is now working with Foxconn on a contract to executive the package's provisions.

WEDC spokesman Mark Maley says agency CEO Mark Hogan updated WEDC's board on negotiations during a closed meeting Wednesday in Wauwatosa but the board didn't vote to accept any terms.

Maley declined to comment on the negotiations. The agency had hoped to complete the contract by the end of September but Maley says there's no firm deadline and WEDC officials want to get it right.

