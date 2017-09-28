DA: Ex-Oneida County deputy raped co-worker in 2011 in Madison

MADISON (WAOW) - A former Oneida County sheriff's deputy sexually assaulted a co-worker while the two were at attending a training session in Madison six years ago, according to a criminal complaint.

Lee Lech, 45, was charged last week with two felonies - second-degree sexual assault and attempted second degree sexual assault - in the incident that occurred at Staybridge Suites about 4 a.m. after the pair ate at a restaurant and visited a strip club, the complaint said. They drove to Madison in separate cars.

Lech made his first court appearance Thursday and a judge set a signature bond.

The complaint said Dane County investigators began looking into the allegations of the Oct. 18, 2011, incident last November after the woman talked to them.

According to the complaint:

The assault occurred after Lech asked the co-worker, now back at the hotel, if she had any Alka-Seltzer and snacks in her room. She showed him where the snacks were before going to the bathroom to change clothes.

When she came back, Lech was in her bed, telling her he was going to watch TV.

The woman told investigators that Lech had "treated her like crap" the last couple of years but she wasn't worried about him.

The woman climbed into bed, pulled the covers up and faced away from Lech before he touched her, asking "just kiss me." She did and when she tried to pull away, Lech pushed her on her back, forcefully removed her shorts and raped her.

He then attempted to force her to perform oral sex, before Lech went to the bathroom and threw up.

About three weeks later, still bleeding from the incident, the woman went to a doctor who found bruising on her right thigh "the size of a 50-cent piece."

Lech and the woman no longer work for the Oneida County sheriff's department.

The woman was identified in court records by her initials and her job at the sheriff's department was not immediately known.