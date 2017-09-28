Wausau School Board ponders plan for cell antenna atop school

The Wausau School Board will be voting on whether to lease land on one of their properties for a cell phone antenna that would be installed by the end of the year.

The board would lease the chimney on top of John Marshall Elementary School on the southeast side of the city to the cell phone provider T-Mobile for around $1,000 a month.

"There's certainly some interest from the school board," said Board President Lance Trollop. "Anytime we have the opportunity to bring some outside revenue into the school district, that revenue is certainly welcomed."

Trollop said T-Mobile approached the board, stating they needed expanded coverage in the area.

A similar proposal was shot down by the Wausau City Council around ten years ago, when Pilgrim Lutheran church was approached and willing to place a cell tower on their property.

The church is located right next door to the school.

"Financially, it would've been helpful," said former minister of Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Dennis Creswell.

Creswell said the idea was not popular with residents in the area, fearing health concerns for students at John Marshall Elementary School.

"We looked at a Harvard study which was basically a summary of other studies in other articles that haven't found any link or negative impact to cell phone towers or cell phone antennas," Trollop said.

T-Mobile also provided photographs of schools with cell antennas. The company promises the school board that the new equipment will not be large.

Despite studies showing no impact on health, residents like Mark Dillman who has grandchildren at the school said, it's still something to keep an eye out for.

"The science is unclear to many," he said. "I just don't think it's an appropriate time or place."

The money paid to the school would go to the general budget, but for the first year, the money will be put to improvements at John Marshall for the entire community to enjoy.

The American Cancer Society says radio waves from cell phone antennas are not strong enough to penetrate the body.

The board will vote on the proposal Oct. 9.